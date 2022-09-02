Watch Now
Woman struck on I-75 Northbound near East Galbraith, roadway shutdown

Posted at 6:35 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 06:52:07-04

CINCINNATI  — I-75 northbound at exit 126 just south of East Galbraith Road is closed after a woman was struck.

According to Hamilton County Dispatch, the woman was walking on the side of the highway when she was hit.

Investigators have not released any details on her condition.

Police have not said how long they expect the highway to be closed.

A WCPO crew is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

