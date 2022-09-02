Police chase through 3 counties ends with crash, arrest near Sharonville

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said.

According to dispatchers, the chase started early Friday morning in Gallatin County. Investigators said the suspect led police through Boone County and into Hamilton County before crashing on I-75 near Sharonville.

The crash caused a brief delay but the roadway has since reopened.

Investigators have not released the name of the suspect and have not said how the chase started.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

