'This is unbelievable': Winton Hills mother shot, killed through apartment window

CINCINNATI — Lolita Love said she is at a loss for words after finding out her friend, 26-year-old Isis Roseman, was shot and killed Thursday night.

"If you knew Isis, you would know this is unbelievable," Love said.

Cincinnati police said Roseman was in her Winton Hills apartment on Kings Run Court when a bullet came through her window, hitting her in the stomach. She was taken to UC Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Love was Roseman's former guidance counselor at Princeton High School. She said she stayed in contact with Roseman after she graduated, describing her as an incredible mom to three boys.

"Isis was the warmest soul. She was a beautiful person inside and out," she said. "She was small but feisty."

Roseman, Love said, was pregnant with a fourth child at the time of the shooting.

"To my understanding, this was the first girl that she was having that she was waiting on," Love said.

Those who know Roseman say they are devastated over the shooting, saying her life was taken far too soon.

Neighbors in the area said they're fed up with the senseless violence.

"Just stop killing people — please. It's this neighborhood,” said Winton Hills resident Angela Reese. “I don't know what else to do. I'm just frustrated with it. I pray every day when my son walks out the door to go to work he's (not) gonna get shot."

Police were back in Winton Hills the next morning to investigate a drive-by shooting less than100 yards away from where Roseman was shot. They said shots were fired into another apartment building on Winneste Avenue.

It is unclear if the two Winton Hills shootings are connected. Police have not released any information on a suspect.