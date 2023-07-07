CPD: 2 injured in separate shootings in Clifton Heights, Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating at least two overnight shootings.

The first happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in front of Hughes High School at the intersection of Clifton Avenue and Calhoun Street in Clifton Heights. This is just steps away from the University of Cincinnati's main campus.

WCPO staff

Investigators said a 49-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He's expected to recover.

The second shooting happened a few minutes later at around 11:50 p.m. on Kings Run Court in Winton Hills. CPD said a bullet traveled through the window of an apartment building and struck a 27-year-old woman in the stomach.

WCPO staff

She was also taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Investigators said she's in serious condition.

Cincinnati police have not said if the shootings are connected.

It is unclear if the victims were targeted.

Police have not released any suspect information.

