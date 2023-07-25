Watch Now
Man accused of firing bullet that killed pregnant woman in her home given $1 million bond

Lolita Love, Isis Roseman's former guidance counselor at Princeton High School who stayed in contact with her after she graduated, said Roseman was a loving mother of three expecting a fourth child.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jul 25, 2023
CINCINNATI — A man is in the Hamilton County jail on a $1 million bond after he was arrested for firing the bullet that traveled into the home of Isis Roseman, hitting her in the stomach.

Roseman, 26, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died from her injuries. She was pregnant with her fourth child when she died, according to Roseman's friend and former guidance counselor, who described Roseman as an incredible mother.

Cincinnati police arrested 25-year-old Tyrone Hunter on July 24. He faces one charge of murder for Roseman's death and is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

During his arraignment Tuesday morning, a judge set his bond at $1 million. Hunter's attorney told the judge that once Hunter learned there'd been a murder warrant signed for him, he'd immediately reached out to his lawyer and turned himself in.

Still, after the prosecution listed details of Hunter's criminal record, which included drug trafficking charges and an incident in which he was indicted for firing shots into an occupied vehicle, the judge set Hunter's bond high.

The prosecution said in the case of Roseman's murder, she was a bystander in her own home when Hunter, after a verbal dispute with someone who lived in the same apartment complex, allegedly fired at the building.

Hunter will face a grand jury on August 3.

