CINCINNATI — You might remember Meshaun Tubbs. Anchor Arielle Brumfield first introduced him to you right here on WCPO about a month ago.

At just 16 years old, Meshaun is battling a rare form of pediatric cancer.

But he's not just fighting for himself. Through his nonprofit, Mighty Meshaun, he's also helping other cancer patients fight their own battles.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Teen battling cancer makes top 5 in Stan Lee Super Kids competition, turning his fight into hope for others

TEEN FIGHTS RARE CANCER, HELPS OTHER PATIENTS

Now, he's competing in the Stan Lee Super Kid competition. If he wins, $25,000 dollars will go toward his nonprofit, and he'll get the chance to star in his own comic book.

But he needs your help to make it happen. Voting ends Thursday at 1 p.m., so there's still time to make your vote count.

CLICK HERE to vote.

It only takes a moment, so please take the time to vote and help Meshaun become this year's Super Kid!