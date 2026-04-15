Westwood neighborhood plan looks to add affordable housing to city's most populated neighborhood

CINCINNATI — One of Cincinnati's most populated neighborhoods is working on a new neighborhood plan to tackle a housing shortage in the area.

Just over 10% of Cincinnati’s population lives in Westwood, but the neighborhood has seen fewer than 800 units built since 2000, according to the Westwood Neighborhood Plan adopted by Cincinnati City Council in June 2025.

Community leaders said this has led to a housing shortage, especially affordable housing, in the community. The majority of available housing in Westwood is over 55 years old.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done around housing in the community,” Abe Brandyberry, executive director of Cincinnati Urban Promise, said. “There’s really a lack of affordable housing that is of good quality.”

WATCH: How the Westwood neighborhood plans to tackle the lack of quality affordable housing

Westwood neighborhood plan aims to tackle housing shortage

Shikia Newell, a Westwood resident of nearly 10 years, told us she understands the issue well. She said she’s had to move often due to rent prices increasing.

“I’ll eventually get back on my feet, but it always came to the point where I’d have to move back in with someone,” Newell said.

Newell said some of the apartments she could afford prompted quality-of-life concerns like bugs.

That’s why the Westwood Civic Association, along with other local groups, came up with the Westwood Neighborhood Plan. The plan aims to tackle a number of issues, including housing.

“There’s a need for housing across income levels and different needs that are here in the neighborhood,” Brandyberry said.

According to the neighborhood plan, 20% of Westwood residents are living below the poverty line, contributing to the need for affordable housing. On top of that, 39% of renters and 23% of homeowners pay more than 30% of their income in housing costs, the neighborhood plan says.

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Brandyberry said this has caused the homeless population in Westwood to grow faster than in many neighborhoods in the city.

“Because their rent is increasing, they can no longer afford where they’re living, and so they’re pushed out of their apartments,” Brandyberry said.

Cincinnati Urban Promise owns seven lots in the community. Currently, four of them are in the process of being developed for new affordable housing.

“They’ll be built here ... each unit will have a backyard and so an outdoor living space and everything,” Brandyberry said. “So they’re supposed to be pretty nice.”

Brandyberry said he hopes an increase in affordable housing will bring rent prices down across Westwood.

The housing plan also focuses on preserving historic homes, protecting current homeowners and seniors, ensuring safe rentals and creating paths to homeownership.

You can see the full Westwood Neighborhood Plan below:

Westwood Neighborhood Plan FINAL by webeditors