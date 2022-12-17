Police: Man in custody after shooting cousin in Westwood

CINCINNATI — One man is in custody after a shooting in Westwood Friday night.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he is expected to be OK.

Police at the scene said the man was shot by a cousin who holed up in an apartment for 20 minutes before he was taken into custody.

#UPDATE A detective confirms the man was shot twice, though the wounds are non-life threatening.



The man alleged to have shot the victim is his cousin. He holed up in the apartment for 20 minutes before police could get him out.



He is now in custody. @WCPO https://t.co/s7h97svL8x — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) December 17, 2022

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

