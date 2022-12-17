Watch Now
Police: Man in custody after shooting cousin in Westwood

Posted at 8:40 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 20:40:05-05

CINCINNATI — One man is in custody after a shooting in Westwood Friday night.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he is expected to be OK.

Police at the scene said the man was shot by a cousin who holed up in an apartment for 20 minutes before he was taken into custody.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

