Police: Man shot in his car along Harrison Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A man was hospitalized Sunday after being shot in his car along Harrison Avenue in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

CPD responded to 2300 block of Harrison Avenue just before noon Sunday for reports of a shooting, police said.

One man, whose identity has not be revealed, was shot in a gray Nissan sedan on a side street near Harrison and Faber avenues.

The victim was transported to the hospital via a private vehicle and was not present when police arrived on scene.

Police said they weren't positive about the victim's current condition, but they believe he will be OK.

At this time, police have not arrested anyone or identified any suspects.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

