CPD: Man dead after crashing car into telephone pole in Westwood

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after he drove into a telephone pole in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

Lt. Robert Van Horn with CPD's Traffic Unit said police responded to a crash in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Thursday. First responders found the driver, a man in his 50s, dead at the scene.

Van Horn said the man was driving at a high speed before he lost control of the car and hit a pole. Alcohol is a suspected factor. Police are investigating whether he was involved in a hit-and-run shortly before the crash.

The man's name has not been released as officials look to alert next of kin.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

Police: Man shot in his car along Harrison Avenue in Westwood

Cincinnati firefighters rescue 4 cats from apartment fire

Driver bypasses barricades, crashes into the front doors of a Westwood Walmart