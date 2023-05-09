'It is frightening the frequency of accidents:' Westwood pedestrian protection projects to start in 2024

CINCINNATI — Leaders in Westwood said the neighborhood is dotted with dangerous intersections. However, new plans approved by the city could help the issues.

Greg Hand, President of the Westwood Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation, explained that the traffic problems in Westwood go back decades.

Hand said that the streets in Westwood were built to get people from Downtown to the suburbs and to essentially bypass Westwood. But now there are major developments, shopping and restaurants in the area, which create more vehicle and foot traffic.

"We have a lot more pedestrians that are basically playing dodgem when they go to the store," Hand said.

Hand said the intersection of Montana and Harrison is among the most difficult for pedestrians.

"It is frightening the frequency of accidents at this intersection," he said.

There are temporary solutions there thanks to the Westwood Civic Association and local Girl Scouts. If you're lucky, you'll find a bright orange flag at the intersection that pedestrians are supposed to wave while they are crossing the street.

Long term solutions are in the works.

Hand showed WCPO the plans the city has already approved that include two projects for raised crosswalks at Kling Avenue and Harrison Avenue and one at Ruehlman Place and Harrison Avenue.

The City of Cincinnati Project for raised crosswalks at Kling Avenue and Harrison Avenue

The City of Cincinnati Project for raised crosswalk at Ruehlman Place and Harrison Avenue.



But work on those won’t get underway until next year.

Hand suggested that temporary solutions, like rubber pads, be installed until the full crosswalks can be built. But even that takes time, money and city approval.

Hand said the city of Cincinnati is looking at another major project that would change the way you even get into Westwood.

“The next big project the city has just announced and they are still taking input on is to do a traffic diet on Harrison Avenue down at the bottom of the hill from Queen City all the way up to Kling so it connects to the area we've been working on for the last six years," Hand said.

Hand said he understands that people are impatient and want to see progress on pedestrian safety much faster.

Hand encourages those who are interested to come to a meeting at Westwood Town Hall on Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. to see the projects that have been improved and to offer input on projects that are in the works.

READ MORE

Woman dead after crash on Glenway Avenue

City of Cincinnati seeks input on major roadway construction project

'Never feel bad needing a break': New drop-in day care opens in Westwood, parents can sign up at the door