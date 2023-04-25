City of Cincinnati seeks input on major roadway construction project

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati has plans to make safety improvements along Harrison Avenue in the Westwood and South Fairmount neighborhoods.

The three mile stretch of road on Harrison Avenue from Queen City Avenue to Kling Avenue has been an area of concern for the city.

The plan is to reduce speeding, reduce the number of crashes, and to make the area safer for pedestrians. Other possible changes include one travel lane in each direction, a center turn lane, and parking on one side of the street. There will also be curb extensions, speed cushions, and the possibility of bike lanes.

Raven Richard

The City of Cincinnati expects work to begin in Spring 2025.

Residents are urged to give their input on the project. For more information on the Harrison Avenue Safety Improvement Project click here.

Click here to provide feedback on the project proposal.

