Woman dead after crash on Glenway Avenue

CINCINNATI — A woman is dead after a Monday night crash on Glenway Avenue near the border between West Price Hill and Westwood, according to Cincinnati police.

The Cincinnati Police Department said at around 11:50 p.m. Monday night, 35-year-old Cassandra Ortiz was driving a 2010 Honda CR-V west on Glenway near Boudinot when she crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driving on the other side of the road.

Ortiz was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but she later died from her injuries, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Mercy Health West Hospital and treated for what police called "non-life-threatening" injuries.

Police said they do not believe excessive speed or impairment played a part in the crash.