Cincinnati police: 16-year-old killed in weekend shooting

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old is dead after a weekend shooting in Westwood.

Cincinnati police responded to the report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Dartmouth Drive around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lamar Spikes was pronounced dead at hospital, Cincinnati police said in a press release.

The homicide unit said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

READ MORE

'Never feel bad needing a break': New drop-in day care opens in Westwood, parents can sign up at the door

Cincinnati firefighters rescue 4 cats from apartment fire

Westwood staple Henke Winery to close after 26 years; W Bar + Bistro to move in