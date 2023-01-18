Watch Now
School bus hit in West Price Hill, driver fled the scene

Posted at 8:49 AM, Jan 18, 2023
CINCINNATI — No students were injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus in West Price Hill.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Kreis Lane and West 8th Street.

According to a busing supervisor on the scene, the bus was side-swiped and the driver kept going.

Officials did not say how many students were on board.

It is unclear what district is involved.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

