School bus, car crash on Ronald Reagan in Finneytown

CINCINNATI — A school bus and a car collided Tuesday morning on Eastbound Ronald Reagan near the Galbraith Road exit just west of I-75 in Finneytown.

The bus was being operated by the Northwest Local School District.

A spokesperson for the district said only one student was on the bus at the time of the crash.

The district isn't aware of any injuries on the bus.

It is unclear if there are any injuries in the other vehicle.

