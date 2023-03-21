Dispatch: Police respond to Elder High School as precaution after false active shooter call made to 911

CINCINNATI — A call made to the Hamilton County 911 Center on Tuesday claiming there was an active shooter on Elder High School's campus was a hoax, dispatchers said.

The caller claimed there was a person on the school's campus with a gun, but dispatchers said officials at the school reported nothing out of the ordinary was happening.

Cincinnati police responded to the school anyway as a precaution, dispatchers said. CPD reported that as of 12:09 p.m., officers found nothing of note at the school and gave the all-clear.

Kurt Ruffing, Elder High School's principal, also confirmed the call reporting an active shooter on the school's property was a hoax.

Neither police nor school officials have provided any information yet on who they believe could be responsible for making Tuesday's false 911 call.

The call is one of many like it that has plagued schools in the Tri-State throughout the school year. In many of those instances, local students have been arrested and charged for the false calls.

As part of an active shooter hoax that affected schools across Ohio in September 2022, Princeton High School in Sharonville dismissed students for the day after police received a 911 call just before 10 a.m. claiming there was an active shooter inside the building with 10 people injured. Police responded to the report, where they deemed the call was a hoax.

In November 2022, at least four different schools reported experiencing "swatting" calls.

In December, Mt. Airy Elementary entered a brief lockout after a student, who was arrested, made a "false threat of violence" against the school. The district said security protocols were put into place, but classes were not interrupted by the threat.

Just one week later, police in Fairfield said a threat made against Fairfield Freshman School originated outside of the state entirely; police announced there would be an increased police presence at the school for several days after the threat was made.

That same week, Reading Community City Schools closed out of an abundance of caution after a threat was made through a Snapchat shared among students.

In January, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declared "swatting" a felony offense in Ohio.

Now, in Ohio, the minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fourth-degree felony is six months, but offenders can be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison. Those convicted can also be held liable for reimbursement of law enforcement resources used as a result of the false threat. If the "swatting" incident results in a person being injured, the offense becomes a second-degree felony, which carries an additional prison sentence of two to five years in prison and a maximum of $15,000 in fines.