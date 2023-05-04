'Brandy helped save my life and hundreds of others': Loved ones mourn West Price Hill mother shot and killed

CINCINNATI — A community is mourning the loss of a mother after she was shot and killed outside her West Price Hill home.

Brandy Lawless, 44, was found lying on the sidewalk on Sunset Avenue around 9 p.m. Cincinnati police said she was shot in her chest. She was taken to the UC Medical Center, where she later died.

"I was like, wow, shocked," Tamra Goodin said.

Goodin grew up with Lawless, calling her a friend since the two were toddlers. She said Lawless was one of the kindest people she'd ever met.

"I just don't understand it, like why somebody would take an innocent person's life? It's really sad," Goodin said. "She was very funny, very outgoing. Everybody went out with Brandy."

Goodin said Lawless lost her husband years ago and was a dedicated single mother of two. Above all else, Goodin said she was a guiding light for those who needed one.

"She helped a lot of people that were recovering from drugs, she helped a lot of different people," Goodin said.

Lawless had overcome addiction in her past, taking what she experienced in her recovery journey to help others going through their own, family and friends tell WCPO.

"It's been a devastating day," Ryan Jacobs said. "Brandy helped save my life and hundreds of others."

Lawless spent five years as a program director at Serenity Recovery Network in Cincinnati.

"She was definitely a staple in the recovery community," said Allison Marchioni, board president of Serenity Recovery Network.

Marchioni said Lawless' death is a major loss to those who knew and loved her.

"She will be incredibly missed by the recovery community and Serenity Recovery Network's alumni and friends and family and she was a really awesome human being," she said.

Police arrested 23-year-old Zachary Barnhorst and charged him with Lawless' murder Thursday morning, but loved ones tell WCPO they believe there could be another suspect.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

“She was someone who was my inspiration to follow my dreams and someone I always felt safe around," said Lawless' niece Hannah said. "She never failed to make people laugh or see the good in them. I loved her more than words will ever describe. Her legacy will live through everyone she’s touched."

