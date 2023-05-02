Police: 2 shot in parking lot of Lebanon Walmart

LEBANON, Ohio — Two people are injured after a shooting outside a Lebanon Walmart.

Lebanon police said officers were dispatched to 1530 Walmart Drive at around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting reported in the parking lot. A 911 caller told dispatchers she heard a gunshot. When she looked over at another car in the parking lot, she saw a man get out of a car bleeding.

When they arrived, video released by Lebanon police shows an officer speaking to someone at the scene. The person tells the officer a woman was shot in the back of the neck and a man was shot in the arm during an accidental shooting.

The officer approaches the car, locating the two people shot. Police identified the two as a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from Springboro. Fire and EMS crews treated the two at the scene before taking them to Atrium Hospital.

Lebanon police are investigating the shooting. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.