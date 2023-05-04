Woman shot and killed in West Price Hill, police search for suspect

CINCINNATI — A 36-year-old woman is dead after police said she was shot in West Price Hill.

Cincinnati police blocked off the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue Wednesday night as they investigated a shooting. Police said they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to UC Medical Center, where she later died.

Police are searching for a white male in his 40s who may be driving a red pickup truck.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.