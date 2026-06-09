West Price Hill Community Council looks for solutions to speeding, hit funding roadblocks

WCPO 9's Marlena Lang covers the west side. If you have a story that you'd like Marlena to look into or a news tip, email her at marlena@wcpo.com

On Monday, WCPO spoke with West Price Hill resident David Fenn, who shared how many drivers use his residential road as a cut-through to avoid speed humps along Glenway Avenue.

“There’s no slowing them down for anything,” Fenn said.

After hearing Fenn's story, the West Price Hill Community Council reached out to us, saying they’ve had a growing number of similar concerns over the weeks.

“I personally have heard (of) at least seven or eight different streets that are requesting street calming,” Ben Klayer, president of the West Price Hill Community Council, said.

Klayer said all the roads requesting traffic-calming measures are residential.

WATCH: West Price Hill Community Council weighs in on solutions to speeding problem

West Price Hill council hits roadblocks amid search for speeding solutions

In the last 24 hours, we received several emails from west side residents reporting speeding on their roads, traffic and safety concerns. We went down to one of the intersections residents said was unsafe, and checked how fast people were going in what’s supposed to be a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

The fastest we clocked was 44 miles per hour, nearly 20 miles over the speed limit.

“They’re hitting all over the road, not just speeding,” Susan Bilz, a member of the Price Hill Safety Community Action Team and the West Price Hill Community Council, said. “They’re losing control, they’re hitting houses and cars, and people at times.”

To solve these issues, the West Price Hill Community Council has traffic-calming projects in the works. But they're hitting some bumps in the road.

“(Cincinnati) City Council only funds a certain number of street-calming measures per year, and they have to be requested by the community council. The issue with that is that there are so many streets that have this issue that not all of them can be funded,” Klayer said.

In the city’s 2027 proposed budget, $390,000 is set aside for “minor street traffic calming.” The original proposal was $490,000.

In the meantime, the West Price Hill Community Council said additional signage has helped in some areas, but they would like to see a stronger police presence and for drivers to slow down.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 west side reporter Marlena Lang? Email her at marlena@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Marlena Lang covers Cincinnati's west side.