Sheriff: 47-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — A 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash in Walton, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched shortly before 6:45 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 11000 block of Dixie Highway.

When they arrived, they found that 47-year-old Robert Schulze of Williamstown, Ky., was driving a 2021 Harley-Davidson southbound on Dixie Highway when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve at an intersection with Duffel Lane. This caused Schulze to drive off the right side of the roadway, strike a culvert and then crash into a metal gate belonging to a business along Dixie Highway, causing Schulze to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The sheriff's office said Schulze was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office's Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, and speed and alcohol use are suspected to be contributing factors. Schulze also was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Dixie Highway was shut down for several hours after the crash and reopened shortly after 9:30 p.m.