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District Fire Chief: 3 people seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Walnut Hills

Walnut Hills Crash
Rae Hines/WCPO
Walnut Hills Crash
Posted

CINCINNATI — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after a crash in Walnut Hills, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

District Fire Chief Joseph Stallo said firefighters were dispatched to the 2700 block of Gilbert Avenue at the intersection with Oak Street around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a crash with people trapped.

When they arrived, first responders found one person trapped in a two-vehicle crash.

Crews were able to get one patient out of a vehicle and transported them to a local hospital without the need for extrication tools, Stallo said. A second patient was extricated from their vehicle after roughly 10 minutes of crews using extrication tools, Stallo said.

In total, three patients with "serious injuries" were transported to the hospital, Stallo said.

Stallo said the cause of the crash is currently under investigation and being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department.

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