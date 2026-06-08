West side residents say drivers use residential roads to speed, avoid traffic humps

WCPO 9's Marlena Lang covers the west side. If you have a story that you'd like Marlena to look into or a news tip, email her at marlena@wcpo.com

Speeding has been a longtime concern for many west side residents, leading the City of Cincinnati to install traffic-calming measures on main roadways like Harrison Avenue and Glenway Avenue.

David Fenn lives off of Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. He reached out to us to explain how speeding has become a major issue on his street.

“They’re all honking at each other and racing up and down the street,” Fenn said.

WATCH: Fenn showed WCPO how drivers speed down his street

West side residents say drivers use some roads to speed, avoid traffic humps

Fenn said the issue has been going on for several years.

“Since it’s downhill, they’ll race up and down it. They don’t care if it’s raining or snowing, doesn’t matter what’s happening,” Fenn said. “We got little kids around here sometimes playing. We got small animals like pets, and it’s dangerous for everyone.”

After the city installed speed humps on Glenway Avenue, Fenn said the speeding problem got worse, as drivers now use his road to avoid the humps.

“Now this is a straight shot where they don’t have to go through one neighborhood, make a left or right, go through another neighborhood, and then just end up on one of the two streets,” Fenn said.

Fenn said his car and some of his neighbors' cars have been hit over the years. He said he wants the city to install traffic-calming measures on his street.

“The only solution I can think of is speed bumps. If the city has another solution, I’m open to it. If it works, great, you know, but I don’t know what to do,” Fenn said.

We took Fenn’s concerns to the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering to see if any solutions are in the works.

“DOTE responds to traffic calming requests submitted through 311 or via local community councils. For concerns about speeding and traffic enforcement, we encourage citizens to contact the Cincinnati Police Department," a spokesperson with the department said in a statement.

Fenn said he’s reached out to the city and police.

“They’ve told me that they don’t have enough officers to even come out or monitor it, or anything to that effect,” Fenn said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 west side reporter Marlena Lang? Email her at marlena@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9's Marlena Lang covers Cincinnati's West Side. If you have a story there that you'd like her to look into or a news tip, email her at Marlena@WCPO.com.