One dead, another seriously wounded in West End shooting

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another is suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in the West End Monday evening, Cincinnati Police said.

Police said they responded to the area of John St. and Livingston St. at around 7:45 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds.

A woman was declared dead at the scene and a man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The homicide unit's investigation is ongoing, CPD said. They have not released the identity of anyone involved or any information about a suspect.