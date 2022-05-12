Police: 2 bystanders among 3 shot in West End

CINCINNATI — Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the West End.

Cincinnati police responded to reports of shots fired late Thursday afternoon on Derrick Turnbow Avenue near TQL Stadium. Officers said someone fired more than 10 rounds before driving away from the scene.

One person was likely the intended target and two bystanders were hit, police said. None have life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the suspect. Anyone with information can leave a tip at 513-352-3040.

