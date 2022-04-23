Watch
Cincinnati Police: 4 hospitalized after shooting in Walnut Hills

Shooting Kemper Lane Walnut Hills
Kendria Lafleur/WCPO
Shooting Kemper Lane Walnut Hills
Posted at 8:10 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 20:12:02-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect after four people were shot in Walnut Hills Friday night.

Police Lt. Brian Bolte said EMS took three men and one woman to UC Medical Center after a shooting on the street at 2500 Kemper Lane. One person was shot in the stomach, another in the hand, a third person in the shoulder and a fourth was grazed on the chest. Their ages are unknown at this time. All are expected to be OK.

District 4 officers are investigating the shooting. Bolte said no suspect is in custody.

This story will be updated with more information when available.

