Cincinnati Police: 4 hospitalized after shooting in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect after four people were shot in Walnut Hills Friday night.

Police Lt. Brian Bolte said EMS took three men and one woman to UC Medical Center after a shooting on the street at 2500 Kemper Lane. One person was shot in the stomach, another in the hand, a third person in the shoulder and a fourth was grazed on the chest. Their ages are unknown at this time. All are expected to be OK.

District 4 officers are investigating the shooting. Bolte said no suspect is in custody.

This story will be updated with more information when available.

READ MORE

Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in CUF

'They could have very well died': Two teens injured in Hamilton drive-by shooting

Covington mother charged in connection to quadruple shooting that left 3 children injured