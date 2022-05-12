3 murder warrants issued in fatal Hamilton FOP Lodge stabbing

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department has obtained three murder warrants in connection to a May 7 quadruple stabbing at the FOP Lodge.

Police are offering a reward for information that results in the arrests of 19-year-old Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, 39-year-old Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores and 18-year-old Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores. Oscar Flores-Lara and Juan Flores were previously named persons of interest in the stabbing.

Investigators said the two arrived uninvited at a private quinceanera hosted at the lodge Saturday night. At one point, someone fired a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they found Ivan Isreal Diaz, 20, dead. Police said Diaz and three others were stabbed. The other people were hospitalized, but expected to be OK.

Hamilton police said the victims were targeted. In Mexico, loved ones told journalist Ivan Riviera that Diaz's family is involved in the cartel drug trade and he ran with two cousins to Ohio to escape the violence. They believe he died at the hands of cartel hitmen.

One woman has been booked in the Butler County Jail on charges connected to the stabbing. Sara Elena Rodriguez-Remigio, 46, is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Police are offering $1,500 for information that leads to arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tony Kiep at 513-868-5811.

