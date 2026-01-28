Warming centers across Tri-State keeping doors open during dangerous cold

CINCINNATI — Many warming centers across the Tri-State are providing crucial shelter and services without turning anyone away as temperatures plunge into dangerous territory.

St. Anthony Center has opened its doors as early as 6 a.m., serving as a daytime warming center and providing blankets, breakfast, lunch and dinner to those seeking refuge from the extreme cold.

"We have been their home away from home for a little while," said Brooke Lipscomb, place-based initiative manager for the City of Cincinnati.

Lipscomb said the center has seen more than 250 people walk through its doors in a single day during the cold snap.

"Our other agencies around the area were not open due to the inclement weather, so this was all they had," Lipscomb said.

WATCH: Staff at St. Anthony tells us there is no capacity limit and anyone is welcome

Warming centers remain open during dangerous temperatures

"We'd be looking to utilize other rooms than those that we already are," said Mary Pat Raupach, executive director of Saint Francis Seraph Ministries.

Due to the extreme cold, St. Anthony is extending its operation through Friday.

Across the river, the YMCA in Fort Thomas is also keeping its doors open.

"It's some dangerous conditions out there and we got warm areas," said Jeff Saunders, senior vice president of the Y Brand Experience at the YMCA.

Saunders said there is no capacity limit and guests are welcome to enjoy coffee, WiFi and activities inside while they stay warm.

"So if someone finds themselves without power, they just don't have a place where they can stay warm, the YMCA always wants to be a place that says community, you are welcomed here," Saunders said.

"It takes a team to do this," Lipscomb said.