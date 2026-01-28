WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitterly cold air is still here

It's another 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day and it's all because of the cold.

When it comes to travel conditions, the main interstates are clear across the Tri-State. Most of our secondary roads are now cleared as well. But we are still seeing snow-covered roads in neighborhoods and some rural roads.

Feels like temperatures are the issue as we head out the door this morning. Lows are around 0 to -5 degrees but wind chills will range from -10 to -20 degrees. A cold weather advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area until noon. An extreme cold warning is in effect for Clinton County as well.

WCPO Cold Weather Advisory until noon

Highs will be even colder today. Tuesday, temperatures rose to 23 degrees but a cold front moved through. Today, we'll only make it to 16 degrees for a high. Wind chills will once again be an issue into the afternoon, staying in the single digits.

Tonight will be another cold night, no surprises there. We'll drop to -1. Wind chills around -10 are possible overnight with a light west wind.

WCPO Wind chill values Thursday morning

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy forecast with a high of 19. Friday is also mostly cloudy with a high of only 16 degrees.

We've received several questions about another storm brewing this weekend. This is not an event that will impact our area but it will impact the East Coast. Heavy snow and heavy rain for some areas is expected. If you are traveling to the east, check your flight status or travel routes!

WCPO Weekend Storm

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: -1

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Colder

High: 16

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very cold again

Low: -1

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Still very cold

High: 19

THURSDAY NIGHT

Still very cold

Mostly cloudy

Low: 3

