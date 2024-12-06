VIDEO: CPD captain under investigation for allegedly strangling woman in off-duty incident at Washington Park

CINCINNATI — Capt. Brian Norris with the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) is under investigation for allegedly strangling a woman while off-duty.

The incident, which was caught on video by a witness and shared with WCPO 9, took place on Oct. 24 in Washington Park.

In the video, you can hear the woman crying and yelling at Norris.

"Get off of me!" she appears to yell at Norris.

You can also hear Norris allegedly talking to witnesses.

"She knows what she did," Norris says.

You can watch the video in the player below. Warning: some viewers may find this disturbing.

VIDEO: CPD captain allegedly strangles woman in off-duty incident

Witnesses can also be heard telling Norris to "get off" the woman.

Norris then seemingly walks away as others console the woman on the ground.

Ken Kober, president of the FOP Queen City Lodge 69, said the incident is under investigation. He adds Norris is still an active captain for CPD.

"He has his police powers, he's doing his day-to-day function," Kober said.

Kober said that's not uncommon.

"He hasn't been charged with anything criminally, you know, this is an off-duty incident which is pretty standard that if you have been accused of a crime, you're not going to lose your police powers just because of an investigation," Kober said.

CPD confirmed the incident is under investigation internally and by an outside prosecutor's office.

Documents obtained by WCPO 9 News state the alleged victim told responding officers she would only speak if their police body cameras were off. Documents say she told officers "he is CPD".

"Even though he is a police captain, he has the right to due process just like every other citizen does," Kober said. "I just hope the citizens, the media, everybody waits to pass judgment until that investigation is complete and we see what the outcome is."