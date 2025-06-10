'Unacceptable' | Mayor says Cincinnati police were not notified suspect in OTR murder had cut ankle monitor

CINCINNATI — City officials met Tuesday with the wife of a man killed in his Over-the-Rhine home last week.

Since her husband's death, Sarah Heringer has made repeated calls for Cincinnati officials to provide answers on why the suspect accused of murder was "walking free" after cutting his ankle monitor and committing a burglary earlier this year.

In his first court appearance, Mordecia Black's attorney said he was released from prison in January after serving his full term for felonious assault and rioting. Officials confirmed he cut off his ankle monitor just one month later while under post-release control.

Prosecutors said Black was involved in a burglary just weeks before he fatally stabbed Patrick Heringer in his home, with a warrant issued for his arrest on May 15. He was not arrested, though, until police charged him with the murder of Heringer on June 5.

Heringer called for a full timeline of Black's parole and a response from the Cincinnati Police Department regarding their "failures."

On Tuesday, Heringer said she met with Mayor Aftab Pureval and Police Chief Teresa Theetge, who told her, "while they were aware that Patrick’s killer was out on parole, they were completely unaware that he had broken that parole — and that no one from the parole board had notified local authorities."

Pureval appeared to confirm that information in a statement released to WCPO, saying in part, "When he cut his ankle monitor, City law enforcement should have been notified immediately, and he should have been tracked down and apprehended. That this didn’t happen is unacceptable."

Heringer said she would continue to push for Pureval and city leaders to own their system's failures, which she said Pureval told her he would do. He reiterated that in his statement.

"I am ultimately responsible for keeping residents safe, and I will do everything I can to improve breakdowns in the criminal justice system," Pureval said.

We reached out to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction regarding the state's electronic monitoring policy and Black's release from prison. The department's spokesperson provided information showing that Black served his entire term and then was put under post-release control at a halfway house.

Information we were provided shows parole officers had contact with Black six times between Jan. 10 and Feb. 11. Then, when an officer attempted to see Black on Feb. 19, they were told Black had left before the officer arrived. A warrant was issued for Black's arrest and he was designated a "violator at large" within 24 hours of leaving the halfway house.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Black's case was then assigned to a "multi-agency law enforcement task force." However, it is unclear what agencies were assigned his case and how they were alerted.

In his statement, Pureval said City Hall and CPD will be transparent as they review "what we need to do better internally" and push for reforms at the state level.