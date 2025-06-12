HAMILTON, Ohio — A redevelopment project planned for the former Shuler & Benninghofen Woolen Mill, located about two miles from downtown Hamilton, has received $3.5 million in Ohio Historic Tax Credits.

Projected to cost $29 million, the project will transform the 132-year-old structure into 125 apartment units along with 7,000 square feet of commercial space.

Built in 1893 with its most recent addition completed in 1922, the Mill has long stood as a fixture in the Lindenwald neighborhood. Local leaders, including Hamilton Vice Mayor Eric Pohlman, expressed enthusiasm for the project.

"Growing up in Lindenwald, I know that area really needs this project," Pohlman said.

Learn more about the project below:

$3.5 million in tax credits secured for redevelopment project at historic Hamilton mill

Cincinnati-based developer Bloomfield-Schon is spearheading the project, which officials believe will attract investment to the Lindenwald area, leading to significant redevelopment opportunities.

"It's just going to spur tons of redevelopment options," Aaron Hufford, Hamilton’s Executive Director of Development, told WCPO.

In addition to residential units, the redevelopment plan includes the creation of over 200 parking spaces and a public park to enhance the area.

While officials seem optimistic about the project, residents have expressed concerns during community meetings — specifically about the impact on traffic and taxes.

Hufford said that the residential nature of the project would not significantly affect traffic patterns, stating, "we’re talking about maybe that many cars or a few more."

The next steps for the developer involve securing the necessary financing to commence construction. The team is optimistic that stabilization in material prices, influenced by tariffs and other factors, will be achieved in time for the planned construction start this fall.