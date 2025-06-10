Was the suspect in an OTR murder on parole? Officials break down timeline of Mordecia Black's release

CINCINNATI — Days after police said Mordecia Black stabbed gym owner Patrick Heringer in his Over-the-Rhine home, Heringer's wife questioned how Black was "walking free" after committing a burglary earlier this year.

"My husband was murdered by a man who cut off his ankle monitor in February, committed another burglary in May, and was still walking free in June," Sarah Heringer wrote on Facebook Sunday morning. "Cincinnati’s systems knew—and did nothing."

According to his attorney, Black was released from prison in January. Prosecutors said during his first court appearance that Black was involved in a burglary in May, weeks before Heringer's alleged murder. A warrant was issued for Black on May 15 for the previous burglary, but he was not arrested for that case until June 5, when police charged him with the murder of Heringer.

Heringer called for a full timeline of Black's parole and a response from the Cincinnati Police Department regarding their "failures."

We reached out to Ohio's Department of Rehabilitation and Correction regarding the state's electronic monitoring policy and Black's release from prison.

The department's spokesperson provided information showing that Black served the entirety of his prison term for a 2016 conviction and was released in January 2025 under post-release control, which is different than parole.

Post-release control is a period during which an individual is supervised during their release following the completion of their full prison term. Black was placed in a halfway house and had an ankle monitor.

According to officials, parole officers had contact with Black six times between Jan. 10 and Feb. 11. Then, when an officer attempted to see Black on Feb. 19, they were told Black had left before the officer arrived. A warrant was issued for Black's arrest and he was designated a "violator at large" within 24 hours of leaving the halfway house.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Black's case was then assigned to a "multi-agency law enforcement task force."

We have not yet received details from other law enforcement agencies, including Cincinnati police, on any efforts to locate Black between February and May.

We did speak to a CPD spokesperson who said Theetge has no immediate plans for a press conference regarding Heringer's death and his wife's call for transparency, however, she may release a statement.