Police: Man hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after shooting at Clifton Shake Shack

CINCINNATI — One man is in the hospital after police said he was shot at the Shake Shack location near the University of Cincinnati Wednesday night.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the restaurant on Calhoun Street for a reported shooting. Police at the scene said the man was shot in the chest. He is at UC Medical Center with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no information on what led to the shooting.

The Clifton Shake Shack, the chain's second restaurant in Greater Cincinnati, opened in the former location for the Keystone Bar & Grill in March. It's next to multiple other casual food options, including Currito, Bibibop, Raising Cane's and more.

