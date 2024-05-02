Ukrainians running in Flying Pig Marathon raising money for wounded veterans

CINCINNATI — Two men traveled halfway across the world to be in Cincinnati to run the Flying Pig Marathon. Their journey means much more than just a race. They're also here to raise money for the wounded veterans in Ukraine.

Outside of Cincinnati City Hall Wednesday, Taras Panasyuk, a lieutenant colonel in Ukraine's National Police, spoke about why aid from the U.S. is vital to defend their country against the Russian invasion.

"When I was returning from my military operation, my car hit the mine and I lived through that explosion in my car," Panasyuk said through an interpreter. "It's very important for you to remember that thanks to you, our country is fighting and doing really good in fighting."

On Tuesday night, WCPO 9 news anchor Bret Buganski ran with Panasyuk and Vadym Kovalenko.

"Cincinnati Reds, it's a baseball or football (team)?" asked Kovalenko, as they ran by the Great American Ballpark.

"Baseball," said Buganski.

It was part of a four-mile run through the heart of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

"You will be fast?" asked Kovalenko.

"I'm not as fast as you, my best marathon is 3:23:07," said Buganski.

"Not bad," replied Kovalenko.

Keep in mind, Kovalenko's best marathon time is 2:52.

Going through some of the GoPro video from tonight's run with Vadim and Taras. Vadim asks me about running fast. He's a sub 3 hour marathoner. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/m7sTqFPoi7 — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) May 1, 2024

"Taras is a hero," Kovalenko said.

Panasyuk was shot twice when Russian forces invaded Kharkiv in 2022. The bullet stopped near his heart and it's still in there. His scars are reminders of what's at stake for him and the Ukrainian people.

"All the time, it's day or night, in my country, it's very dangerous because the Russian Federation, it's a terrorist state, it's a murderer, it's a killer," Kovalenko said. "A few days ago, a big missile dropped near my house, 200 meters... it was very loud."

They explained to me why there was no set training schedule, as they only had two months to prepare for the race.

"In our city, every day and every night, flying missiles ... we don't have exercise because it's dangerous," Kovalenko said.

No matter what kind of training schedule they're on, they're battle-tested, ready to run and taking in Cincinnati this week.

"Beautiful town," said Panasyuk as they ran past the downtown area.

Taras didn't say a whole lot on the run then surprised me with this toward the end of our run. @WCPO #Cincinnati #beautiful pic.twitter.com/Kvp1tLVKpZ — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) May 1, 2024

Yet they're staying focused on what's ahead.

"After our trip, Taras comes back to Kharkiv and comes back to the Army," Kovalenko added.

If you'd like to donate to their efforts, go here.

Click here to learn more about the Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership.