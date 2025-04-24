These Cincinnati tenants were fed up with their living conditions. So they teamed up to demand action

CINCINNATI — Plagued by poor living conditions for months, a group of Cincinnati tenants gathered Wednesday to demand a meeting with their court-appointed property manager.

More than two dozen tenants at the event said they live in apartments across multiple properties in Cincinnati that have been abandoned by real estate investment firm Vision & Beyond.

"Today is a part of history. Today is a part of your legacy," Bishop Sonny James said to tenants during a press conference. "We will no longer tolerate dollars over people. These tenants have a right."

WATCH: See the "terrible living conditions" inside apartments rented by Cincinnati tenants demanding change

Group of Cincinnati tenants hold meeting to demand improvements

The group of tenants delivered a petition, signed by a majority of residents at nearly a dozen former Vision & Beyond properties, to Prodigy Properties. In a demand letter to the company, tenants are calling for a meeting to negotiate a plan of action.

"We have reached a point where the only solution to ensure that we remain safe and secure in our homes is to take action together," the letter stated. "We implore you to recognize our demands and negotiate a plan of action, together with us, to ensure our concerns are addressed."

Connor Steffen This majority petition was delivered to tenants' court-appointed property manager, Prodigy Properties, on April 23.

Prodigy Properties, which is temporarily managing the properties as a receiver, was seemingly receptive to tenants' hardships in a statement, saying, "We share the frustrations of today’s protesters."

"Prior to the receivership, most of these properties were terribly mismanaged by multiple ownership entities allegedly associated with Vision & Beyond," the statement read. "So long as the owners refuse to provide operating funds or to allow Prodigy to borrow such funds, Prodigy is concerned that tenant conditions will deteriorate further."

According to Prodigy Properties, it temporarily oversees 600 rental units across 70 properties in the Cincinnati area.

"Prodigy is taking all reasonable actions within its power to ensure the tenants have safe and habitable homes," the statement read.

Residents like Marcy Frasier said they are caught up in the middle of a complicated legal battle that's left them with few resources to turn to.

"The past four months has been quite terrible," she said. "I'm at the point where I don't know if I (will) have this roof over my head or not, and I don't know where we're standing at and that's kind of scary to me."

Connor Steffen Marcy Frasier has lived in the same Price Hill apartment, formerly owned by real estate investment firm Vision & Beyond, for a decade. She said she is fed up with the poor living conditions in her home.

Frasier has lived in the same Price Hill apartment, formerly owned by Vision & Beyond, for a decade. She said in recent months, she has dealt with maintenance issues like a boarded-up living room window, a hole in the shower ceiling and bathroom water leaks — with no repairs.

"I miss looking out my window, and not receiving no sunlight, it's kind of dreary," Frasier said. "I'm ready for some sunlight to come in."

Frasier delivered the demand letter and majority petition to Prodigy Properties on Wednesday, reading it off to an employee inside the company's building.

"I am glad to have done this, and I hope and pray they do give us an answer," Frasier said after delivering the documents.

Connor Steffen Marcy Frasier, who lives at a former Vision & Beyond property in Price Hill, said her window has been boarded up since November after a vehicle backed up into it.

The demand letter asks Prodigy Properties for a response no later than May 7.

You can read the full statement from Prodigy Properties below:

"On February 12, 2025, the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas appointed Prodigy Properties LLC as the receiver over approximately 600 residential rental units spread across approximately 70 properties in the Cincinnati area. Prodigy does not own these properties. Rather, it is an appointed officer that works for the Court. Prior to the receivership, most of these properties were terribly mismanaged by multiple ownership entities allegedly associated with Vision & Beyond and Stas Grinberg, who was recently arrested by Federal authorities under allegations of fraud.



Prodigy is taking all reasonable actions within its power to ensure the tenants have safe and habitable homes. We share the frustrations of today’s protesters. The properties and the needs of the tenants were severely neglected by the property’s owners. Unfortunately, the receivership does not have the funds for needed repairs or proper maintenance. The property’s owners have thus far refused to provide any funds to address property maintenance and tenant concerns. Prodigy has even secured a loan to fund the necessary maintenance and repairs, but the property’s owners have objected to those funds being made available. Furthermore, the owners have stated they will not consent to Prodigy selling the properties to new owners who would have the ability to maintain them and address tenant concerns.



Prodigy has advanced approximately $20,000 of its own money to address urgent maintenance needs, but significantly more funds are needed. So long as the owners refuse to provide operating funds or to allow Prodigy to borrow such funds, Prodigy is concerned that tenant conditions will deteriorate further.



The case will next be heard by Judge Leah Dinkelacker on Monday, April 28 at 2:15 pm."

