The Bengals and Reds host launch parties to celebrate new partnerships with sports betting companies

Sports betting in Ohio is officially legal just in time for the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

The Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals are partnering with different sportsbooks in the inaugural year of sports betting in Ohio.

The Reds have teamed up with BetMGM. Their sportsbook will be located inside the Great American Ball Park at the Machine Room on northeast side of the stadium.

Are you looking to take more risks in 2023?



If you are, you might be interested in learning more about sports betting. The #Reds and the #Bengals are both partnering with different sport betting companies this year. Sports betting became legal in Ohio today. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/U1iWSoGPzm — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) January 1, 2023

The baseball team hosted a public launch party Sunday to mark the occasion. Special guests include former Reds player and two-time World Series Champion George Foster and former Cincinnati Bengals player and Pro Bowl Nose Tackle Tim Krumrie.

BetMGM also unveiled NASCAR Driver’s Kyle Busch’s new #8 car that he will drive this season.

The Cincinnati Bengals will also have a launch party for their new sports betting partnership with Betfred Sportsbook. The party is taking place at Fowling Warehouse.

“January 1st marks a historic shift in how Bengals fans interact with our games and the NFL,” said Cincinnati Bengals Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Brian Sells. “A partner like Betfred is essential for fans. Betfred has been in the business for a long time, and we are excited about the experience they will provide.”

Betfred is a global sportsbook brand that has been taking bets for over 50 years.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz and former Cincinnati Bengals player Dre Kirkpatrick will be in attendance.

Betfred will be in The Banks and at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2 with giveaways and additional information.