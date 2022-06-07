New video shows shootout at The Banks, 34 rounds fired

CINCINNATI — New video shows a shootout at The Banks where dozens of rounds were fired, police said.

It happened on May 16 around 1 a.m. at Rosa Parks and 2nd Street.

No one was hurt but police said more than 30 rounds were fired from two guns.

According to investigators, one of the guns has been used in almost a dozen shootings across the city in less than a year.

Police said they think the people in this video attended the Dohn Community High School graduation shortly before the incident.

In the video CPD posted on Twitter, you can see a few people getting into a fist fight. When one starts to run away, another person begins shooting.

Investigators are still searching for the people in this video.

If you can help identify the people in this video please call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

