Reds' rough start impacting some around The Bank, but bars are 'still doing great'

CINCINNATI — Beautiful weather and a Reds series win brought a bigger crowd to The Banks Monday night but is Cincinnati's rough start impacting the livelihood of those around Great American Ball Park?

Musician Darius Clay plays buckets outside the stadium. He said the amount of money he makes is dependent on how the Reds play.

"This season definitely is a lot less than what I usually make," Clay said. "If people are winning, then we're making great money, but with the Reds ... losing this whole year, the money is definitely not as good as it usually is."

A disappointing performance not only brings attendance down. It also impacts the moods of people leaving the stadium every night.

"If they're not winning, they're not in a happy mood, which also causes them not to want to give money out," Clay said.

When the Reds win, trumpet player Brandis Turney said he can make anywhere from $175 to $250 a night. When the Reds lose, though, it's about $150 less.

For nearby bars, though, it's a different story. Nick Ramsey, manager at Holy Grail, said empty seats at games is not translating to their business.

"We only need a couple hundred people to fill this place. You know, of course, we'd love to see the Reds do better but in the meantime, we're still doing great," Ramsey said.

While they might not want to pay for tickets, Ramsey said a lot of diehard fans continue to show up to The Banks — especially during good weather.

