Shots fired in OTR three times in last week, all caught on video

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is sharing video of three separate incidents in which someone fired a gun in Over the Rhine this week.

The first incident where shots were fired happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. near 14th and Clay St. Police shared video that shows a stolen, white Honda Accord pull up to 1409 Clay St before a person begins firing shots. Police recovered 21 shell casings. No one was hurt, but the bullets hit nearby cars.

Police determined the Honda was stolen Friday afternoon after the owner saw the video online and informed police it was their car. Officers had already recovered it on Monday. They are processing it now to determine if they can link it back to a possible shooter.

Police searching for person who fired 21 shots in OTR Sunday

The second and third shootings caught on camera happened Wednesday evening. The first one happened around 6:30 p.m. at Vine and 13th St. Police released video showing a person walking around the area before pulling out a gun and shooting. No one was hurt.

About an hour later, police said a group of teenagers got into a fight. Video taken inside a building at 12th and Broadway shows a group run out the front door. One of them has a gun in his hand and fires the gun eight times just outside the front door.

Two incidents where shots were fired in OTR last week

Some Cincinnatians in the popular restaurant and residential-filled neighborhood said they are unphased by the shootings, others said it's never something they can ignore.

“These children, they will never know their father other than pictures and videos,” said Amani Odle.

She was holding her son’s newborn son as she spoke. The baby was born just four days after her son’s funeral.

Someone shot and killed Amanuell Odle, near 13th and Vine on March 17.

That’s the consequence Amani said she wants this week’s shooters caught on camera to understand.

“I feel like it's going to be a very long, hot, dangerous, miserable summer, and something has to change, even if it's curfew,” said Amani.

Capt. Matthew Hammer with Cincinnati Police Department said his team is working to find out if the incidents are gang related.

“We need to do our very best to identify the participants, and then, we will have a better understanding of exactly why these offenses occurred,” said Capt. Hammer.

Capt. Hammer said OTR is safe, but Amanuell's mother is not convinced.

“I’m just making provisions for me and my grandchildren so we have everything we need, and we don’t have to go further than my deck outback,” said Amani.