Cincinnati leaders plan to bring mini golf course to The Banks

CINCINNATI — The Banks could soon be getting a new attraction— a mini golf course.

According to Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval's office Thursday, the city entered a proposed partnership with Jeffrey R. Anderson Real Estate to bring a mini golf course to one of the city's most popular entertainment districts at The Banks.

"This can be an exciting way to bring even more life and activation to the Banks as we keep building our long-term vision," Pureval said. "And as we move forward with next steps of engagement, it can serve a real benefit to the organizations and residents who call The Banks home."

The agreement is part of a three-year lease, according to the mayor's office, of the Lot 18 site at 55 E Freedom Way. The mini golf course would be a temporary installation while long-term planning with The Banks Master Plan continues.

Lot 18, currently a patch of grass holding the "Sing the Queen City" sign, sits in front of the Roebling Bridge.

The proposed partnership includes a "commitment to cooperate in generating financial benefits to the (National Underground Railroad) Freedom Center during the course of operations," among other possible collaborations, the mayor's office said.

Woodrow Keown Jr., president and chief operating officer of the Freedom Center, said the project represents the value of public-private partnerships for the benefit of the entire community.

The proposal will go before the Planning Commission on July 17. To move forward, it would need approval from Cincinnati City Council.