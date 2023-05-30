Watch Now
Summerfair Cincinnati returns to Coney Island: Here's what to expect

Posted at 8:06 AM, May 30, 2023
CINCINNATI — It's almost time for the annual Summerfair Cincinnati at Coney Island.

More than 300 artists from across the country will be selling works ranging from ceramics and sculptures to painting and photography.

This year's event runs from June 2 to June 4.

The fair raises money that provides support for Tri-State artists and small arts organizations through scholarships and exhibitions, organizers said in a press release.

In addition to the artwork, there are youth arts activities along with a variety of gourmet food. There are also four stages with local and regional entertainers.

Here's who you can see and when:

Saturday, June 3

12 p.m. – Wild Carrot (Americana / Roots / Folk)
1 p.m. – The Faux Frenchmen ( Jazz )
2 p.m. – April Aloisio & Brian Batchelor-Glader (Brazilian Jazz)
3 p.m. – Ricky Nye (Blues / Boogie Woogie)
4 p.m. – The Cheryl and Shorty Show (Blues / New Orleans Music)
5 p.m. – Rachel Mousie (Singer / Songwriter / Piano)
6 p.m. – No Promises (A capella Vocal Group)

 Sunday, June 4

11 a.m. – Jam Grass Duo (Bluegrass)
12 p.m.– The 3 Micks ( Classic Acoustic Rock )
1 p.m. – Boutique (Pop / Jazz)
2 p.m. – The Amador Sisters ( uban & American Folk / Dance Songs)
3 p.m.– Tracy Walker (Original R&B , Folk)
4 p.m. – String Theory (Classic Rock / Beatles and more)

Summerfair Cincinnati has art exhibits in 12 categories including photography, painting, drawing/printmaking, wood, metal, sculpture, glass, ceramics, fibers, leather, jewelry and 2D/3D mixed media.

One day tickets are $10. Multi-day tickets are $15. Children under 12 get in for free.

Click here for more information.
 
Summerfair Cincinnati was founded in 1968 when a group from Mt. Adams decided to hold an arts festival to celebrate the opening of the Playhouse in the Park, according to organizers.

