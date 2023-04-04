Kings Island announces new restaurant and executive chef for 2023 season

MASON, Ohio — Visitors may notice some changes when they return to Kings Island on Opening Day, April 15.

The 2023 season brings a new chef and a new restaurant to the popular amusement park and water park.

Chef Joseph Perez will be the park's new executive chef. Perez previously served in that role at the Ameristar Casino and Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I’m excited to join the talented Food and Beverage team here at Kings Island and looking forward to helping the park continue to grow its menu options with fresh, locally sourced items,” Perez said. “I want families and friends visiting the park to be able to gather together around a table, have an excellent dining experience and make lasting Kings Island memories.”

"Our guests continue to tell us that the park’s culinary offering is such an important part of their visit to Kings Island,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager. “Our reputation as a place where they can come together and enjoy unique food offerings and traditional amusement park favorites is in good hands with Chef Perez.”

The park’s previous executive chef, James Major, will continue to be involved in the food and beverage program in his new role as regional chef for the park’s parent company, Cedar Fair Entertainment, where he’ll oversee multiple parks.

A new restaurant will also be opening this year, Grain & Grill, located on International Street next to the Starbucks. The restaurant will feature Eastern European and Mediterranean flavors. On the menu are options such as include grilled and rotisserie meats like Moroccan Chicken, Glazed Pork Shoulder, Shrimp Skewers and fresh seasonal sides. Select menu items will be included in the park’s dining plans, Kings Island said.

Kings Island previously announced a new attraction area, Adventure Port, in October.