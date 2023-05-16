Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Coney Island expanding activities, including adding pickleball courts

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
coney island.JPG
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 10:59:59-04

CINCINNATI — Coney Island is expanding its repertoire of activities available, adding more land-based entertainment opportunities for families this summer.

The park is scheduled to fully open on May 27; season pass preview day is May 26.

The new attractions will be positioned a five minute walk from the park's aquatic activities in the Sunlite Water Adventure zone, according to a press release from Coney Island.

The new area will feature four new pickleball courts that are currently under construction but will be available to rent when they're finished.

A newly created Sports Alley will house other two other added activities: soccer pool and street curling. According to Coney Island's press release, soccer pool is "a unique mash-up of soccer and billiards." Played on a ground-level pool table, players kick a white soccer "cue ball" to knock their team's colored soccer balls into the side pockets.

Street curling is played exactly the way it sounds: Players slide heavy stones across a synthetic surface toward a target to score points.

Coney Island will also expand offerings available on the weekends. From noon to 6 p.m. each weekend, the park will host fowling and disc golf.

The activities join the park's mini golf course as options for those looking for a break from the water park.

Coney Island has placed emphasis on its water park since it closed and sold all its fair-style rides in 2019 to focus on expanding activities around the Sunlite Pool, which will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in 2025. The pool is touted as the largest circulating swimming pool in the U.S.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Long-time Sotto chef Danny Combs to open French-inspired restaurant in OTR Political analyst weighs in on Republican race for Ky. governor CPD: Man shot multiple times, killed outside Clifton hotel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help kids play soccer, today!

FC Cincinnati

Help today! WCPO 9, the Scripps Howard Foundation and FC Cincinnati team up to for kids in-need