Snow response preparations underway as Tri-State braces for winter storm

CINCINNATI — Snow crews across the Tri-State are preparing for what could be the biggest snowstorm of the season, with WCPO 9's First Warning Weather team predicting several inches of snow this weekend.

The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to begin treating roads Saturday morning, according to spokesperson Kathleen Fuller.

"We're just like everyone else right now, we are expecting something to happen," Fuller said.

ODOT will deploy crews on major interstates and state routes in Hamilton County, including Interstate 71, Interstate 75 and portions of state routes 126 and 264 outside incorporation limits. The department said they have 143 plow trucks in the ODOT district, with more than 30 dedicated to Hamilton County.

Fuller warned drivers that crews will be working before, after and during the snowfall, and not to expect perfect road conditions during the storm.

"Just as crews can clear a roadway or rather, make a pass over route and try to minimize the amount of snow that's out there, that road can become snow-covered again almost immediately, especially during the height of a storm," Fuller said. "We're going to do everything we can to keep (roadways) passable."

WATCH: Learn more about ODOT's response across the Tri-State

Cincinnati officials have not disclosed their specific snow response plans for the upcoming storm. During December's snowfall, which brought between two and five inches across the region, the city deployed approximately 80 snowplows.

In Northern Kentucky, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continues monitoring the forecast. The agency said it has more than 130 snowplows ready, with crews prepared to work 12-hour shifts if necessary.

Navigating Cincinnati's Snowplow Tracker

Cincinnati announced an upgraded snowplow tracker system in October 2025, designed to provide real-time updates to residents. Public Works Director Mark Riley said the system would monitor snow depth and road temperatures, as well as provide visual updates of road conditions.

The different treatments are color-coded on the system map, allowing residents to easily find the current conditions of nearby streets. Conditions include:



Untreated : Street has not received service yet

: Street has not received service yet Pretreatment : Driver has applied a liquid salt brine before the storm to prevent snow and ice buildup

: Driver has applied a liquid salt brine before the storm to prevent snow and ice buildup Salted: Driver has spread rock salt to help melt snow and ice

Driver has spread rock salt to help melt snow and ice Plowed: Driver has removed snow from the right-of-way

Driver has removed snow from the right-of-way Salted and plowed: Driver has removed snow from the right-of-way and spread rock salt to help melt snow and ice

Driver has removed snow from the right-of-way and spread rock salt to help melt snow and ice Problem: Crews encountered an issue preventing treatment

Connor Steffen

The real-time snowplow tracker system went live for the first time in late November. The tracker experienced technical problems during December's snowfall, sometimes displaying black boxes or loading city streets with no available data.

Cincinnati leaders implemented the system following Winter Storm Blair in January, which brought nonstop snowfall for nearly two days. In the aftermath of the storm, days went by during which residents' streets remained unplowed.

Residents can track snowplows by clicking here.