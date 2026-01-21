Timing out Wednesday's snow chance and looking ahead to the weekend storm

Yes, the big buzz on social media is about a major snow storm coming this weekend and we will discuss the latest model trends below. But please know, the weekend forecast can and will continue to change, so please keep checking into a local forecast source for the latest on this system.

We also have to talk about:



Wednesday's snow chance

Arctic air taking over for a long stretch

For our Wednesday forecast, we could see some slick spots developing on the roads as a quick-moving clipper system passes through the Ohio Valley. Light snow will begin between 6 to 8 a.m. and then turn more widespread leading into the noon hour. This will be enough snow to cover the roads and lead to slick conditions on untreated roads. As temperatures rise, the snow switches over to a wintry mix into the early afternoon hours. Precipitation will wrap up before the peak evening rush. Today's high increases to 41.

WCPO Wednesday morning snowfall

WCPO Wednesday snow potential

Cold air then starts to move back in behind the system. Thursday will only warm to 34 with a mostly cloudy sky. Friday's even colder at 20 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Our overnight temperatures also return to the single digits starting Saturday morning.

Currently, the Saturday outlook is dry and snow-free. It will be very cold with a high of only 15 degrees. The major winter storm will be dropping snow in the Tennessee Valley that day, but it should remain to our south. But that's not the story Sunday.

The northern extent of this low-pressure system is expected to start lifting to the northeast on Sunday, bringing the snow shield over the Ohio Valley. The confidence in measurable snow has increased over the last 24 hours. The problem is placing numbers on it at this point. At this point, start looking at your Sunday travel plans. Also, I would make sure your shovel is handy and the snow blower is ready to go. If the latest models in this morning indicate anything, it's that an "impactful" snow is headed our way on Sunday.

I'd like to share with you this quote from our local NWS office posted this morning regarding the coming system: "However, it is still way too early to be looking at accumulation and caution should be exercised with any snowfall maps posted this early out. For example, in the last 24 hours, the blended guidance has painted anywhere from 1-3 inches to 8-11 inches over our southern counties between runs. Wild swings like this over short periods of time indicate HIGH uncertainty and unpredictability."

WCPO Weekend snow highest confidence of accumulation

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Light snow begins between 6-8 a.m.

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY

Light morning snowfall

Slick roads possible

High: 41

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry and chilly

Low: 27

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Colder and dry

High: 34

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 15

