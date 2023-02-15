Snoop Dogg, Al Green among this year's Cincinnati Music Festival headliners

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Music Festival announced this summer's line-up.

The festival will be held at the Andrew J. Brady Center and at Paycor Stadium. Headliners include Al Green, Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Babyface and more.

The festival runs Thursday, July 20 through Saturday July 22.

Thursday's artists haven't been released yet. Organizers said this is the only concert held at the Andrew J. Brady Center during the festival. It is going to be a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip hop music.

Here's a look at who's playing on the main stage at Paycor Stadium:

Friday July 21: Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, and Gerald Albright

Saturday July 22: Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine and Norman Brown.

Tickets are on sale now through the festival box office. You can call 513-924-0900. Ticketmaster tickets go on sale February 18, at 10 a.m.

The Cincinnati Music Festival is the largest urban music festival in America with an economic impact of $107 million, festival organizers said in a press release.

“We are thrilled with this year’s lineup," festival producer Joe Santangelo said. “It’s the first time for Snoop Dogg to perform at the festival and Al Green last performed in 1974. We know they will both be huge draws for our fans."

The Cincinnati Music Festival began in 1962 and is one of the largest music festivals in the United States attracting over 90,000+ people from around the country with its roster of leading R&B, jazz, soul and hip-hop artists. It's held at Paycor Stadium in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals. Procter & Gamble is the presenting sponsor for the Cincinnati Music Festival for the sixth year.

