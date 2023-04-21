Commission votes in favor of Hilltop move to Sedamsville, issue heads to council

CINCINNATI — Members of the city planning commission voted Friday in favor of allowing Hilltop, a concrete company, to relocate their operations from a coveted 17-acre parcel of land near Paycor Stadium to a new facility in Sedamsville.

Now, the issue goes to Cincinnati's city council for a vote.

Hamilton County purchased the 17 acres west of Paycor Stadium from Hilltop in 2019, but the concrete company has struggled to fully relocate its operations to a new location.

For the last four years, Hilltop officials and residents in the area have negotiated over concerns surrounding concrete dust control, visual impact of the site on homeowners and residents and a troubling influx of noisy truck traffic along River Road and in the surrounding areas.

During Friday's public discussion period of the commission meeting, residents of Riverside and neighboring communities voiced continued concerns about Hilltop's relocation to their neighborhoods.

The concrete dust issues and many of the visual impact issues have been worked on over the years, Gregory Lang, president of Riverside Civic and Social Club, told commission members — but more could still be done. Proposals for landscaping buffers and traffic changes in the area are still concerns among the Riverside and Sedamsville communities, Lang said.

Commission chair Byron Stallworth asked Lang whether his community had taken a vote; Lang said they had voted against Hilltop's relocation in their region of the city, though not unanimously. Lang said continued concerns about Hilltop's impact on traffic and the environment in the area — specifically with regards to dust and fly ash the company still brings.

Kim Gilday-Weber, treasurer of the Riverside Civic and Welfare Club, echoed similar concerns during public comment. She explained that, in a meeting between Riverside residents and Hilltop just days ago, the concrete company estimated its relocation to the area would mean 200 more trucks in the area per day.

Gilday-Weber said congestion on River Road as a result of this influx of trucks could make driving in the area more dangerous and difficult for residents — particularly where trucks must turn left or right off at River Road to access Hilltop's proposed location on Southside Avenue.

After the commission voted unanimously to pass the issue on to city council, William Weber, assistant city manager of Cincinnati, said he plans to bring the transportation and traffic issues voiced by community members to the city Department of Transportation & Engineering for discussion on how city officials can address concerns.

There was no announced date for when the issue will go to Cincinnati city council members for a vote.