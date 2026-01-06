Security expert: VP Vance home breach likely due to reduced protection when he's away

CINCINNATI — A 26-year-old Cincinnati man is facing federal charges after allegedly attempting to break into Vice President JD Vance's home and damaging a government vehicle.

William DeFoor is charged with criminal damaging, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing and vandalism, according to a Cincinnati Police Department arrest report.

Federal charges filed Monday include damaging government property, engaging in physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building or grounds and assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

According to a federal affidavit, DeFoor "breached the property line at the driveway and attempted to break the driver's side window of a U.S. government unmarked police vehicle blocking the driveway entrance."

The incident prompted a Secret Service response, with dispatch audio capturing: "Dispatch from Secret Service. We have a possible break-in going on at our location."

WATCH: Security expert Matt Sailor breaks down what is typically considered during security breaches

Man accused of damaging JD Vance's home facing federal charges

Security expert Matt Sailor, CEO of IC Realtime, works with intelligence-led protection teams. He told us the breach was likely because Vance wasn't home at the time.

"Generally, when the subject you're protecting is not at the facility, most likely they would not have had the amount of people that they would've had if he was at his property," Sailor said. "The fact that he was not in the residence, they probably had a lower body count on who they had watching him because he actually wasn't there."

Sailor said that high-value targets like the vice president typically have a combination of physical security personnel and visual security camera systems with artificial intelligence capabilities to monitor threats.

DeFoor remains in custody on both state and federal charges. The Secret Service has not commented on any potential changes to security protocols following the incident.